16th person alleges sexual abuse by church member

Wednesday Feb 8

A 16th victim has filed suit in the District Court of Guam against the Archdiocese of Agana. According to the federal complaint, 58-year-old Felix Manglona alleges he was sexually molested by Father Louis Brouillard while Brouillard was a priest at San Isidro Catholic Church in Malojojo.

