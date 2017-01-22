Wham, bam, live it up in Guam

Here, in this microscopic Micronesian island fringed with towering coconut trees and bordered on all sides by the deep blue waters of the Pacific, luxury boutiques, sprawling duty-free malls, and outlet stores jostle for space in an area that spans only 200 square miles. . In Tumon, the DFS Guam Galleria, The Plaza along the Pleasure Island strip, and the Tumon Sands tower like glittering jewelry boxes, and only a short ride away, the Pale San Vitores road's independent stores beckon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.