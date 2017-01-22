Wham, bam, live it up in Guam

Wham, bam, live it up in Guam

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

Here, in this microscopic Micronesian island fringed with towering coconut trees and bordered on all sides by the deep blue waters of the Pacific, luxury boutiques, sprawling duty-free malls, and outlet stores jostle for space in an area that spans only 200 square miles. . In Tumon, the DFS Guam Galleria, The Plaza along the Pleasure Island strip, and the Tumon Sands tower like glittering jewelry boxes, and only a short ride away, the Pale San Vitores road's independent stores beckon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Survivors still hope for war claims passage (Apr '08) Sep '16 Jerome Pablo 20
News Chamorro or CHamoru? (May '12) Sep '16 Jerome Pablo 3
News I'm in love with a Chamorro (Feb '08) Sep '16 Jerome Pablo 171
News Suspected meth lab raided (Nov '06) May '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 3
News Guam attorney general orders gay marriage to mo... (Apr '15) Apr '15 okimar 3
News Guam attorney general orders gay marriage to mo... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Christaliban 5
Chamorro group (Feb '15) Feb '15 Chamorro671boy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,054 • Total comments across all topics: 278,117,919

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC