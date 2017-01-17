Task force working with parishes to protect kids
As of today, a total of 15 plaintiffs have filed suit against the Archdiocese of Agana, each alleging they were victim to child molestation decades ago by the hands of church clergy. To ensure such crimes never happen again, the church formed a task force for the protection of minors back in September.
