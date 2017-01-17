Task force working with parishes to p...

Task force working with parishes to protect kids

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: KUAM News

As of today, a total of 15 plaintiffs have filed suit against the Archdiocese of Agana, each alleging they were victim to child molestation decades ago by the hands of church clergy. To ensure such crimes never happen again, the church formed a task force for the protection of minors back in September.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAM News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Survivors still hope for war claims passage (Apr '08) Sep '16 Jerome Pablo 20
News Chamorro or CHamoru? (May '12) Sep '16 Jerome Pablo 3
News I'm in love with a Chamorro (Feb '08) Sep '16 Jerome Pablo 171
News Suspected meth lab raided (Nov '06) May '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 3
News Guam attorney general orders gay marriage to mo... (Apr '15) Apr '15 okimar 3
News Guam attorney general orders gay marriage to mo... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Christaliban 5
Chamorro group (Feb '15) Feb '15 Chamorro671boy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Gunman
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,316 • Total comments across all topics: 278,023,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC