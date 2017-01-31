Senators want to leverage bond over fuel tax
As we first shared Wednesday, the Department of Public Works is proposing an increase in the liquid fuel tax to help pay for the repair of several of Guam's roads. But senators have come out against this proposal and instead are pushing for their own alternative, including a $50 million bond.
Comments
Discussions
