Senators want to leverage bond over f...

Senators want to leverage bond over fuel tax

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: KUAM News

As we first shared Wednesday, the Department of Public Works is proposing an increase in the liquid fuel tax to help pay for the repair of several of Guam's roads. But senators have come out against this proposal and instead are pushing for their own alternative, including a $50 million bond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAM News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News I'm in love with a Chamorro (Feb '08) Jan 28 Valerie 176
News Survivors still hope for war claims passage (Apr '08) Sep '16 Jerome Pablo 20
News Chamorro or CHamoru? (May '12) Sep '16 Jerome Pablo 3
News Suspected meth lab raided (Nov '06) May '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 3
News Guam attorney general orders gay marriage to mo... (Apr '15) Apr '15 okimar 3
News Guam attorney general orders gay marriage to mo... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Christaliban 5
Chamorro group (Feb '15) Feb '15 Chamorro671boy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,455 • Total comments across all topics: 278,448,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC