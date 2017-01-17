Outrigger crew gets caught in high su...

Outrigger crew gets caught in high surf at Boat Basin

Tuesday Jan 17

Six people who were on board an outrigger canoe at the Agana Boat Basin Channel during a high surf and small craft advisory on Tuesday are safe. The dramatic video was posted on social media and shared with KUAM News by Antonio Joyce.

Chicago, IL

