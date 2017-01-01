Mayors vow to serve island villages
Being officially sworn-in to fulfill their civil service duties were the island's mayor and vice mayors. Municipal leaders who secured their roles by winning last November's general election met at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort this morning to take the oath of office and share their visions for how they plan to address issues within their villages, keep residents safe, encourage others to visit, and exhibit civic pride.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAM News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Survivors still hope for war claims passage (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|Jerome Pablo
|20
|Chamorro or CHamoru? (May '12)
|Sep '16
|Jerome Pablo
|3
|I'm in love with a Chamorro (Feb '08)
|Sep '16
|Jerome Pablo
|171
|Suspected meth lab raided (Nov '06)
|May '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|3
|Guam attorney general orders gay marriage to mo... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|okimar
|3
|Guam attorney general orders gay marriage to mo... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Christaliban
|5
|Chamorro group (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Chamorro671boy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC