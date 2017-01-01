Mayors vow to serve island villages

Sunday Jan 1 Read more: KUAM News

Being officially sworn-in to fulfill their civil service duties were the island's mayor and vice mayors. Municipal leaders who secured their roles by winning last November's general election met at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort this morning to take the oath of office and share their visions for how they plan to address issues within their villages, keep residents safe, encourage others to visit, and exhibit civic pride.

Chicago, IL

