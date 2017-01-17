Mayors Council chief says elected officials should keep their raises
While they're not included in the latest proposal, the Mayors Council of Guam's president is asking the Guam Legislature to reconsider a bill to repeal pay raises for your top elected officials. "I believe they should keep it," stated Mayor Paul McDonald of Agana Heights.
