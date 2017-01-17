Defendant from East Agana riot says h...

Defendant from East Agana riot says he was defending himself

Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: KUAM News

Another two defendants have entered plea agreements mid-trial for the riot that occurred outside Linda's Coffee Shop in October. That leaves one defendant to face the jury - and he's maintaining he was acting out of self-defense.

