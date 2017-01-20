Archbishop Byrnes returning to Guam o...

Archbishop Byrnes returning to Guam on Sunday

Friday Jan 20

The island's faithful will once again have a leader. Coadjutor Archbishop Michael Byrnes is scheduled to arrive from Detroit on Monday, January 23. Archbishop Byrnes visited briefly late last year, shortly after he was appointed and given full authority of the Archdiocese of Agana.

Chicago, IL

