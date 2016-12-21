Protests continue, but with respect for new archbishop
No offense to the new leadership at the helm of the Archdiocese of Agana, but protests will continue outside the Dulce Nombre De Maria Cathedral-Basilica every Sunday morning...with a slight change. Sunday morning mass at the cathedral was more packed than usual, as Lou Klitzkie, the founder of the Laity Forward Movement, said, "We came out here today to picket for 20 minutes and then we're going to mass ."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAM News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Survivors still hope for war claims passage (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|Jerome Pablo
|20
|Chamorro or CHamoru? (May '12)
|Sep '16
|Jerome Pablo
|3
|I'm in love with a Chamorro (Feb '08)
|Sep '16
|Jerome Pablo
|171
|Suspected meth lab raided (Nov '06)
|May '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|3
|Guam attorney general orders gay marriage to mo... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|okimar
|3
|Guam attorney general orders gay marriage to mo... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Christaliban
|5
|Chamorro group (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Chamorro671boy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC