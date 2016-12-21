Protests continue, but with respect for new archbishop

No offense to the new leadership at the helm of the Archdiocese of Agana, but protests will continue outside the Dulce Nombre De Maria Cathedral-Basilica every Sunday morning...with a slight change. Sunday morning mass at the cathedral was more packed than usual, as Lou Klitzkie, the founder of the Laity Forward Movement, said, "We came out here today to picket for 20 minutes and then we're going to mass ."

