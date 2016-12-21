McDonald will continue as president o...

McDonald will continue as president of Mayors Council

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: KUAM News

Agana Heights Mayor Paul McDonald will continue on as President of the Mayors Council of Guam. While he has been mayor for 24 years, this new term will mark his fourth consecutive and ninth overall as President of the MCOG.

Chicago, IL

