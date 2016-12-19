Lawsuit: Ex-priest still draws stipend despite admitting he abused boys Former Guam priest Louis Brouillard is accused in seven of 13 clergy sex abuse lawsuits. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2i2Yhvw HAGATNA, Guam - A lawsuit alleges that the Archdiocese of Agana still sends regular retirement payments to former Guam priest Louis Brouillard, who is accused in seven of the 13 clergy sex abuse lawsuits filed so far against the archdiocese and current and former Catholic priests on Guam.

