Lawsuit: Ex-priest still draws stipen...

Lawsuit: Ex-priest still draws stipend despite admitting he abused boys

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: USA Today

Lawsuit: Ex-priest still draws stipend despite admitting he abused boys Former Guam priest Louis Brouillard is accused in seven of 13 clergy sex abuse lawsuits. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2i2Yhvw HAGATNA, Guam - A lawsuit alleges that the Archdiocese of Agana still sends regular retirement payments to former Guam priest Louis Brouillard, who is accused in seven of the 13 clergy sex abuse lawsuits filed so far against the archdiocese and current and former Catholic priests on Guam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Survivors still hope for war claims passage (Apr '08) Sep '16 Jerome Pablo 20
News Chamorro or CHamoru? (May '12) Sep '16 Jerome Pablo 3
News I'm in love with a Chamorro (Feb '08) Sep '16 Jerome Pablo 171
News Suspected meth lab raided (Nov '06) May '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 3
News Guam attorney general orders gay marriage to mo... (Apr '15) Apr '15 okimar 3
News Guam attorney general orders gay marriage to mo... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Christaliban 5
Chamorro group (Feb '15) Feb '15 Chamorro671boy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,187 • Total comments across all topics: 277,463,356

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC