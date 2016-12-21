Judge Cenzon recuses herself from church cases
Another judge is backing off the cases filed against the Archdiocese of Agana and local priests involving allegations of molestation. At the Superior Court of Guam status hearings were held for two of the sexual abuse cases filed against the archdiocese.
