Guam's Catholic church seeks files related to new sex abuse law
Guam's Catholic church seeks files related to new sex abuse law At question is the constitutionality of lifting the statute of limitations on abuse suits. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hOu3rE In this May file photo, Roy Taitague Quintanilla, center, in black shirt, speaks at a press conference, alleging that Archbishop Anthony Apuron molested him 40 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Survivors still hope for war claims passage (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|Jerome Pablo
|20
|Chamorro or CHamoru? (May '12)
|Sep '16
|Jerome Pablo
|3
|I'm in love with a Chamorro (Feb '08)
|Sep '16
|Jerome Pablo
|171
|Suspected meth lab raided (Nov '06)
|May '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|3
|Guam attorney general orders gay marriage to mo... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|okimar
|3
|Guam attorney general orders gay marriage to mo... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Christaliban
|5
|Chamorro group (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Chamorro671boy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC