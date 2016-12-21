Christmas Village brings holiday joy ...

Christmas Village brings holiday joy to all Guamanians

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 2 Read more: KUAM News

It's a sight that brings joy to thousands in the community every holiday season, and tells us the story behind the island's beloved Christmas Village now on display at the Agana Shopping Center. Back in 1992 the first Christmas Village Display came to life by members of the Quinata Family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAM News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Survivors still hope for war claims passage (Apr '08) Sep '16 Jerome Pablo 20
News Chamorro or CHamoru? (May '12) Sep '16 Jerome Pablo 3
News I'm in love with a Chamorro (Feb '08) Sep '16 Jerome Pablo 171
News Suspected meth lab raided (Nov '06) May '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 3
News Guam attorney general orders gay marriage to mo... (Apr '15) Apr '15 okimar 3
News Guam attorney general orders gay marriage to mo... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Christaliban 5
Chamorro group (Feb '15) Feb '15 Chamorro671boy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,747 • Total comments across all topics: 277,312,658

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC