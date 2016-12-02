Archbishop Byrnes clarifies mission t...

Archbishop Byrnes clarifies mission to bring healing to church

Thursday Dec 1

Guam's new coadjutor, Archbishop Michael Byrnes, says he alone can't heal the pain suffered by victims of sexual abuse in the church. In a press conference held earlier this week, he states he's still getting up to speed with all the suits filed against the Archdiocese of Agana, but has observed each of the suits follow a similar pattern.

Chicago, IL

