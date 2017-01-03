Another lawsuit filed against Archdio...

Another lawsuit filed against Archdiocese of Agana for sexual abuse

Thursday Dec 22

Yet another lawsuit has been filed against the Archdiocese of Agana. Ramon Afaisen De Plata marks the 14th individual to sue the church for child sex abuse .

Chicago, IL

