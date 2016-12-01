Another former altar boy files sex ab...

Another former altar boy files sex abuse suit against a Guam priest

Thursday Dec 1 Read more: USA Today

Another former altar boy files sex abuse suit against a Guam priest The complaint brings to 11 the number of lawsuits against priests filed so far on Guam. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2gs17Z6 Attorney David Lujan, shown in the file photo, has filed a lawsuit on behalf of Norman J.D. Aguon, who alleges he was repeated sexually molested and abused by former island priest Louis Brouillard.

