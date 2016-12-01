Another former altar boy files sex abuse suit against a Guam priest The complaint brings to 11 the number of lawsuits against priests filed so far on Guam. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2gs17Z6 Attorney David Lujan, shown in the file photo, has filed a lawsuit on behalf of Norman J.D. Aguon, who alleges he was repeated sexually molested and abused by former island priest Louis Brouillard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.