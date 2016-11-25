Island anxiously anticipating arrival...

Island anxiously anticipating arrival of Bishop Byrnes

Thursday Nov 24 Read more: KUAM News

After decades of leadership under Archbishop Anthony Apuron, Monday will mark a new chapter for the Archdiocese of Agana. Vatican-appointed coadjutor Bishop Michael Byrnes is scheduled to arrive that day where he'll hit the ground running meeting with local clergy that same morning.

Chicago, IL

