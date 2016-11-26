Archdiocese promises to tend to flock
Following two new allegations of sexual abuse by clergy this week, the "Archdiocese of Agana pledges to do all it can, under new leadership, to ensure that all people in our care, most especially our young and most vulnerable, thrive in a safe and loving environment fully protected from any harm," a press release stated. On Wednesday, KUAM News first reported two new complaints were filed in the Superior Court of Guam.
