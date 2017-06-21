After Bret wreaks havoc in Moruga, Re...

After Bret wreaks havoc in Moruga, Residents rebuild

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: Trinidad Guardian

Defeated and frustrated, Moruga farmer Clifton Coker went back into the Trinity Hills forests yesterday to cut logs to rebuild his home after it was smashed by a fallen tree during the passage of Tropical Storm Bret on Monday. The Coker family was one of five families from the Tableland/Moruga district who escaped death when gusty winds torn down trees which flattened their homes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinidad Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Karla Homolka aka Leanne Bordelais - Murderer a... (Jun '12) Feb '15 pretty lady 28
News Gonzalo becomes a hurricane while moving throug... (Nov '14) Nov '14 mehdi mountather 1
Female pedophile in Guadeloupe (Jun '14) Jun '14 Leanne Bordelais ... 1
xx (Jun '14) Jun '14 kaley 1
News Crime and unemployment dog Guadeloupe (Jun '12) Mar '14 WTF 14
News Meltdown pain felt in remnants of French empire (Mar '09) Jan '14 Anonymous 12
VAcation rentals (May '11) Dec '13 Candy 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,276 • Total comments across all topics: 282,063,161

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC