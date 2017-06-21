After Bret wreaks havoc in Moruga, Residents rebuild
Defeated and frustrated, Moruga farmer Clifton Coker went back into the Trinity Hills forests yesterday to cut logs to rebuild his home after it was smashed by a fallen tree during the passage of Tropical Storm Bret on Monday. The Coker family was one of five families from the Tableland/Moruga district who escaped death when gusty winds torn down trees which flattened their homes.
Read more at Trinidad Guardian.
