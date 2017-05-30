50 years on: Guadeloupeans remember F...

50 years on: Guadeloupeans remember French brutality

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: Al Jazeera

It was May 26, 1967. Solange Coudrieux, a Guadeloupean teacher, was on his way home when he got caught up in a protest in Pointe-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe's capital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Karla Homolka aka Leanne Bordelais - Murderer a... (Jun '12) Feb '15 pretty lady 28
News Gonzalo becomes a hurricane while moving throug... (Nov '14) Nov '14 mehdi mountather 1
Female pedophile in Guadeloupe (Jun '14) Jun '14 Leanne Bordelais ... 1
xx (Jun '14) Jun '14 kaley 1
News Crime and unemployment dog Guadeloupe (Jun '12) Mar '14 WTF 14
News Meltdown pain felt in remnants of French empire (Mar '09) Jan '14 Anonymous 12
VAcation rentals (May '11) Dec '13 Candy 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,664 • Total comments across all topics: 281,532,164

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC