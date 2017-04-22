France kicks off presidential vote in...

France kicks off presidential vote in overseas territories as security tightens on mainland

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 22 Read more: Chicago Tribune

A woman gets ready to vote for the first round of the French presidential elections on April 22, 2017 in Pointe-A -Pitre, on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe. A woman gets ready to vote for the first round of the French presidential elections on April 22, 2017 in Pointe-A -Pitre, on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Karla Homolka aka Leanne Bordelais - Murderer a... (Jun '12) Feb '15 pretty lady 28
News Gonzalo becomes a hurricane while moving throug... (Nov '14) Nov '14 mehdi mountather 1
Female pedophile in Guadeloupe (Jun '14) Jun '14 Leanne Bordelais ... 1
xx (Jun '14) Jun '14 kaley 1
News Crime and unemployment dog Guadeloupe (Jun '12) Mar '14 WTF 14
News Meltdown pain felt in remnants of French empire (Mar '09) Jan '14 Anonymous 12
VAcation rentals (May '11) Dec '13 Candy 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,149 • Total comments across all topics: 280,715,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC