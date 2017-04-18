Don't push local architects to fringes
The prestigious Caribbean School of Architecture in the Faculty of the Built Environment at the University of Technology, Jamaica, has been mentioned repeatedly in a spate of Gleaner articles concerning the future of its graduates. As the only School of Architecture in the English Caribbean that carries international validation from the Commonwealth Association of Architects, the CSA continues to prepare with success, work-ready individuals for Jamaica, the Caribbean and the world.
