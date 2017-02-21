1 dead after small plane crashes into...

1 dead after small plane crashes into house in Guadeloupe

Monday

" Authorities in the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe say a small plane has crashed into a house, killing the pilot. The government says in a news release that the Monday morning crash occurred in the Petit-Bourg community northeast of the capital of Basse-Terre.

Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

