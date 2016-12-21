Community-acquired meningitis caused by a CG86 hypervirulent...

Community-acquired meningitis caused ...

Community-acquired bacterial meningitis due to Klebsiella pneumoniae has mainly been described in Southeast Asia and has a poor prognosis. Severe invasive infections caused by K. pneumoniae , including meningitis, are often due to hypervirulent strains , which are characterized by capsular serotypes K1 and K2, a gene responsible for hypermucoviscosity, and the cluster for synthesis of the siderophore aerobactin.

