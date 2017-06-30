Nth Korea dilemma becoming dangerous:...

Nth Korea dilemma becoming dangerous: Rudd

Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd fears the world is entering a dangerous new phase in dealing with North Korea after the rogue state launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile. The missile - which could reach Darwin or Cairns - was fired on Independence Day in the United States, and while the Chinese and Russian presidents met in Moscow before a global economic summit.

