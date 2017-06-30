Letter: The Sentinel: Principle Ten, a Grenada imperative

Dear Sir: A local television news item on the evening of June 22, 2017, captioned Principle Ten, caught the attention of the Sentinel, and on Sunday June 25, 2017 there was a more in-depth presentation on Chime FM's Sundays with George Grant , when the four presenters who spoke on behalf of the international co-ordinators explained in more detail the requirements and benefits of Principle Ten, with special reference to Grenada. What was most interesting, however, was that, for the entire duration of the June 22 TV news item, lasting for about 3-4 minutes, a footage was shown of the 5 star Silver Sands Hotel development, under construction for over two years now on Grand Anse beach.

