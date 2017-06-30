Grenada PM calls on UK to increase sc...

Grenada PM calls on UK to increase scholarships to C'bean nationals

Sunday Jul 2

ST GEORGE's, Grenada - Grenada's Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell has called on the United Kingdom to increase its quota of scholarships offered to students in the Caribbean. Mitchell, who met with the new UK High Commissioner to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Janet Douglas on Friday, said Britain's assistance in bolstering its quota of scholarships to the region is particularly important in light of that country's shifting immigration policy.

Chicago, IL

