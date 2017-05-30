Letter: Keith Mitchell and the NNP we...

Letter: Keith Mitchell and the NNP web of lies - Part 1

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Caribbean News Now!

Dear Sir: As we approach Grenada's constitutionally due 2018 general elections, the people of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique are seeing a plethora of false, derogatory and damaging rumours directed towards the young politicians from the sister isles of Carriacou and Petite Martinique, Mr Tevin Ishmael Andrews, the leader of the National Democratic Congress Senator Nazim Burke and another young influential politician Mr Ali Dowden. Some of the most common falsehoods are that the NDC is replacing Mr Andrews for someone whom they refused to name, they accused Burke of not paying his taxes and reducing VAT, when he was building his house, which are huge lies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Letter: A stain upon Keith C. Mitchell's leader... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Thankful 1
Grenada Music Thread (Oct '13) Dec '14 Musikologist 5
lost relatives (Jan '14) Jan '14 Patrick solomon 1
what buggy to bring to Grenada (Dec '13) Dec '13 linz 1
private and small scale buyers for raw gold wanted (Oct '12) Nov '13 Anderson Mise 3
Effective Breast hips and bums enlargement cre... (Oct '13) Oct '13 prfkunku 1
New Law in Grenada (Jun '13) Jun '13 Theo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,126 • Total comments across all topics: 281,494,631

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC