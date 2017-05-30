Letter: Keith Mitchell and the NNP web of lies - Part 1

Dear Sir: As we approach Grenada's constitutionally due 2018 general elections, the people of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique are seeing a plethora of false, derogatory and damaging rumours directed towards the young politicians from the sister isles of Carriacou and Petite Martinique, Mr Tevin Ishmael Andrews, the leader of the National Democratic Congress Senator Nazim Burke and another young influential politician Mr Ali Dowden. Some of the most common falsehoods are that the NDC is replacing Mr Andrews for someone whom they refused to name, they accused Burke of not paying his taxes and reducing VAT, when he was building his house, which are huge lies.

