Letter: Kudos to cancer specialist Dr...

Letter: Kudos to cancer specialist Dr Trevor Layne for wanting to...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: Caribbean News Now!

Dear Sir: Grenada's famed oncologist and hematologist, Dr Trevor Layne, who has political ambition and aspirations, and is hoping to throw his hat in the political arena in 2023, is not alone in the sentiment that nationalism is not delivering its full potential to the citizens of Grenada, Carriacou and Petit Martinique. Dr Trevor Layne's intention is to run for political office and to publicize the dramatic rise of a new political vision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Letter: A stain upon Keith C. Mitchell's leader... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Thankful 1
Grenada Music Thread (Oct '13) Dec '14 Musikologist 5
lost relatives (Jan '14) Jan '14 Patrick solomon 1
what buggy to bring to Grenada (Dec '13) Dec '13 linz 1
private and small scale buyers for raw gold wanted (Oct '12) Nov '13 Anderson Mise 3
Effective Breast hips and bums enlargement cre... (Oct '13) Oct '13 prfkunku 1
New Law in Grenada (Jun '13) Jun '13 Theo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,126 • Total comments across all topics: 281,494,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC