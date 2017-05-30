Letter: Kudos to cancer specialist Dr Trevor Layne for wanting to...
Dear Sir: Grenada's famed oncologist and hematologist, Dr Trevor Layne, who has political ambition and aspirations, and is hoping to throw his hat in the political arena in 2023, is not alone in the sentiment that nationalism is not delivering its full potential to the citizens of Grenada, Carriacou and Petit Martinique. Dr Trevor Layne's intention is to run for political office and to publicize the dramatic rise of a new political vision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letter: A stain upon Keith C. Mitchell's leader... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Thankful
|1
|Grenada Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Dec '14
|Musikologist
|5
|lost relatives (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Patrick solomon
|1
|what buggy to bring to Grenada (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|linz
|1
|private and small scale buyers for raw gold wanted (Oct '12)
|Nov '13
|Anderson Mise
|3
|Effective Breast hips and bums enlargement cre... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|prfkunku
|1
|New Law in Grenada (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Theo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC