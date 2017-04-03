Letter: Lies and deception

Dear Sir: After reading the published article on January 17, 2017, engineered by Helene Grenade and captioned "Nazim Burke: A genius with a right plan - Part 1", which also was published on a Facebook page of the National Democratic Congress . As a native of the island of Grenada and having knowledge of the facts, I am obliged to stand up for the truth and here it is I am compelled to respond to the deception and blatant misinformation published in the said article.

