Letter: Tampering with Grenada's electoral office

Sunday Mar 26

Dear Sir: It is rather shameful and embarrassing when a head of state of an independent democratic country is at the center of a controversy regarding the alleged tampering and manipulation of the electoral system. Governor General Dame Cecile La Grenade must be mindful of the message that she may be sending out to the nation and it's citizenry that she is an agent of a political party and not the stateswoman that she is expected to be.

Chicago, IL

