Letter: Dumb move, Nazim! If you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen
Dear Sir: Senator Nazim Burke is the leader of the National Democratic Congress political party, the main opposition party in Grenada and a party that ran the country from 2008 to 2013, with Senator Nazim Burke as deputy leader and finance minister with other additional responsibilities including energy. The party, having fought and lost the general election in 2013, including all their seats and parliamentary members, boasts time and time again that during that election the party received a 40% share of the popular votes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letter: A stain upon Keith C. Mitchell's leader... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Thankful
|1
|Grenada Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Dec '14
|Musikologist
|5
|lost relatives (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Patrick solomon
|1
|what buggy to bring to Grenada (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|linz
|1
|private and small scale buyers for raw gold wanted (Oct '12)
|Nov '13
|Anderson Mise
|3
|Effective Breast hips and bums enlargement cre... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|prfkunku
|1
|New Law in Grenada (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Theo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC