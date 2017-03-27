FEATURE-Caribbean islands count on co...

FEATURE-Caribbean islands count on coral to build up coastal resilience

Thursday Mar 16

Twice a week, fisherman Romould Compton puts on scuba gear to dive to the seabed and clean tiny elkhorns growing in the coral nursery off the Caribbean island of Carriacou, tending them until they can be transplanted to a damaged reef nearby. He hopes his conservation work will help to bring back more of the fish, such as red snapper, king butterfish and hind, that many islanders depend on.

Chicago, IL

