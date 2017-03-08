CCJ president speaks out

CCJ president speaks out

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Jamaica Observer

President of the Trinidad-based Caribbean Court of Justice Sir Dennis Byron yesterday dismissed suggestions that the results of the Grenada referendum represented more evidence that the regional court is not fit to replace the London-based Privy Council as the region's final court. Grenadians voted to reject not only the CCJ, but all the other initiatives that the Keith Mitchell Government had placed before them in a referendum on November 24. Apart from the CCJ, they also rejected a fixed date for general elections as well as term limits for the prime minister and the appointment of a leader of the Opposition in Parliament.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Letter: A stain upon Keith C. Mitchell's leader... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Thankful 1
Grenada Music Thread (Oct '13) Dec '14 Musikologist 5
lost relatives (Jan '14) Jan '14 Patrick solomon 1
what buggy to bring to Grenada (Dec '13) Dec '13 linz 1
private and small scale buyers for raw gold wanted (Oct '12) Nov '13 Anderson Mise 3
Effective Breast hips and bums enlargement cre... (Oct '13) Oct '13 prfkunku 1
New Law in Grenada (Jun '13) Jun '13 Theo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,077 • Total comments across all topics: 279,494,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC