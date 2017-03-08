CCJ president speaks out

President of the Trinidad-based Caribbean Court of Justice Sir Dennis Byron yesterday dismissed suggestions that the results of the Grenada referendum represented more evidence that the regional court is not fit to replace the London-based Privy Council as the region's final court. Grenadians voted to reject not only the CCJ, but all the other initiatives that the Keith Mitchell Government had placed before them in a referendum on November 24. Apart from the CCJ, they also rejected a fixed date for general elections as well as term limits for the prime minister and the appointment of a leader of the Opposition in Parliament.

