CBI States Discuss Matters Affecting Their Citizenship Programmes
St Kitts and Nevis : Common concerns and matters of mutual interest in relation to their Citizenship by Investment programmes were discussed by several OECS Heads of government who met on Friday as part of the OECS Authority meeting in St Kitts and Nevis. Their programmes came under sharp scrutiny at the start of the year in a CBS 60 Minutes expose, with Dominica's programme in particular heavily criticized for allegedly selling diplomatic passports to people of ill repute.
