Letter: The Sentinel: De Savary's cot...

Letter: The Sentinel: De Savary's cottages reappear as a project of the blue economy

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: Caribbean News Now!

Dear Sir: The public and others who have been following the workings of the Willie Redhead Foundation over the years, will recall the controversy during 2007 when it was discovered that a foreign real estate speculator intended to build cottages along the narrow strip of land between the lagoon and the Kirani James Boulevard, and the steps that were taken with the assistance of citizens in defence of Grenada's lands and heritage and the Lagoon Road Development Committee together with the public to prevent this hostile and unGrenadian occurrence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Letter: A stain upon Keith C. Mitchell's leader... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Thankful 1
Grenada Music Thread (Oct '13) Dec '14 Musikologist 5
lost relatives (Jan '14) Jan '14 Patrick solomon 1
what buggy to bring to Grenada (Dec '13) Dec '13 linz 1
private and small scale buyers for raw gold wanted (Oct '12) Nov '13 Anderson Mise 3
Effective Breast hips and bums enlargement cre... (Oct '13) Oct '13 prfkunku 1
New Law in Grenada (Jun '13) Jun '13 Theo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,131 • Total comments across all topics: 279,279,261

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC