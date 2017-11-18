Caricom Science Award to the diabetes professor is well deserved - Editorial
The 2017 Caribbean Community Science Award could not have gone to a more deserving person than Professor Dalip Ragoobirsingh, the director of The University of the West Indies Diabetes Education Programme at Mona, Jamaica. Dr Ragoobirsingh, who is also professor of medical biochemistry and diabetology at The UWI, has just been named joint recipient of the Caricom Science Award with Trinidad-based Dr Samuel Ramsewak, professor of obstetrics and gynaecology and former dean of the Faculty of Medicine at St Augustine.
