Rotary Club of Southport Links makes donation to children's eye test programme

Saturday Jan 14 Read more: Southport Visiter

The Rotary Club of Southport Links made a donation to help a children's eye test programme on the Caribbean island of Carriacou, in conjunction with The Carriacou Rotary Community Corp. Club member Dale Worthington, visited the island and went along to see some of the work being done for the children on the island. The club's donation was very gratefully received and has assisted five local families to enable them to buy prescription glasses for their children.

Chicago, IL

