PM Mitchell Wants Barbadian Authorities To Temper Their Approach

Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell said today he was yet to receive an official complaint from members of an aggrieved Grenadian family of five who claim they were not only falsely accused of stealing a mobile phone in Barbados, but also subjected to humiliating and degrading treatment by officers of the Royal Barbados Police Force. However, based on what he has heard and seen reported in the media so far of the incident, which is alleged to have involved a strip search of two female members of the Gilbert family, Mitchell has issued a veiled warning to the Freundel Stuart administration that it may need to seriously rein in its law enforcement officers.

