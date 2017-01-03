Letter: The Mitchell-led NNP governme...

Letter: The Mitchell-led NNP government is delivering for Grenada

3 hrs ago

Dear Sir: After reading your published articled entitled: " Why do Grenadians trust the British Privy Council but are afraid of British modern laws " by Hudson George, I decided to take up his challenge to write an article on how I see the politics playing out in Grenada at this moment in time as I complete my ninth week in the country. The country is in danger of entering a period in its political history as a one-party state as the main political opposition party seems to be headed by a leadership that appears to be in no man's land and swimming against the tide.

Chicago, IL

