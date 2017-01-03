Letter: The Mitchell-led NNP government is delivering for Grenada
Dear Sir: After reading your published articled entitled: " Why do Grenadians trust the British Privy Council but are afraid of British modern laws " by Hudson George, I decided to take up his challenge to write an article on how I see the politics playing out in Grenada at this moment in time as I complete my ninth week in the country. The country is in danger of entering a period in its political history as a one-party state as the main political opposition party seems to be headed by a leadership that appears to be in no man's land and swimming against the tide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letter: A stain upon Keith C. Mitchell's leader... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Thankful
|1
|Grenada Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Dec '14
|Musikologist
|5
|lost relatives (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Patrick solomon
|1
|what buggy to bring to Grenada (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|linz
|1
|private and small scale buyers for raw gold wanted (Oct '12)
|Nov '13
|Anderson Mise
|3
|Effective Breast hips and bums enlargement cre... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|prfkunku
|1
|New Law in Grenada (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Theo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC