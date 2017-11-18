Letter: Nazim Burke clears the air! Has he?

Dear Sir: The saga between former deputy prime minister and minister of finance, who's now political leader of the National Democratic Congress, V Nazim Burke, and prime minister of Grenada Dr Keith Mitchell over Burke's application to the Commonwealth Secretariat for employment has taken a new turn. What started in his presentation during the wrap up of the 2017 budget debate, when Dr Mitchell somewhat jokingly commented that, contrary to the rumour published in a local newspaper that he tried without success to block the employment of one Brian Francis with the Caribbean Community , the only person he did not give support to for employment when his opinion was sought by the Commonwealth Secretariat was Senator Burke.

