Letter: Nazim Burke: A genius with a right plan - Part 1
Dear Sir: Senator Victor Nazim Gordon Burke, according to his supporters, "is a political genius and a good leader, with a right plan, because he knows how to be political and get things done, while remaining humble and more importantly human, a good and capable leader". This senator and leader of Grenada's National Democratic Congress political party will become the next elected prime minister and will take Grenada and its people to the top, just where it ought to be.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letter: A stain upon Keith C. Mitchell's leader... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Thankful
|1
|Grenada Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Dec '14
|Musikologist
|5
|lost relatives (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Patrick solomon
|1
|what buggy to bring to Grenada (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|linz
|1
|private and small scale buyers for raw gold wanted (Oct '12)
|Nov '13
|Anderson Mise
|3
|Effective Breast hips and bums enlargement cre... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|prfkunku
|1
|New Law in Grenada (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Theo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC