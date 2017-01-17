Letter: Nazim Burke: A genius with a right plan - Part 1

Dear Sir: Senator Victor Nazim Gordon Burke, according to his supporters, "is a political genius and a good leader, with a right plan, because he knows how to be political and get things done, while remaining humble and more importantly human, a good and capable leader". This senator and leader of Grenada's National Democratic Congress political party will become the next elected prime minister and will take Grenada and its people to the top, just where it ought to be.

