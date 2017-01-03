Government moves to acquire hotel propertyJan. 4, 2017, 8:31 PM Ast

ST. GEORGE'S, Grenada, Jan 4, CMC - The Grenada government has recommenced the legal process to acquire the 30 acres property of the 212 room Grenadian by Rex Resort following an oral judgment delivered by High Court Judge Wynante Adrien-Roberts last month. In her December 15th judgment, Justice Roberts ruled that the acquisition could not have been stopped but there was indeed an error in the published acquisition notice originally published in 2016.

