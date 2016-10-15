The Queen's Speech in full
Queen Elizabeth II sits at a desk in the Regency Room in Buckingham Palace, London, after recording her Christmas Day broadcast to the Commonwealth. In case you missed the traditional Christmas Day broadcast from Her Majesty the Queen, here is the full transcript of her 2016 message: "There was a time when British Olympic medal winners became household names because there were so few of them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Belfast Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letter: A stain upon Keith C. Mitchell's leader... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Thankful
|1
|Grenada Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Dec '14
|Musikologist
|5
|lost relatives (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Patrick solomon
|1
|what buggy to bring to Grenada (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|linz
|1
|private and small scale buyers for raw gold wanted (Oct '12)
|Nov '13
|Anderson Mise
|3
|Effective Breast hips and bums enlargement cre... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|prfkunku
|1
|New Law in Grenada (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Theo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC