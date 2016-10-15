Message from Grenada

On November 24, 2016, there was a post-parliamentary referendum held in Grenada in accordance with the provisions of their Constitution that require that a referendum be held in order to amend certain sections of the Constitution. Such a referendum can only be held after there has been a delay of three months between the first and second readings of a bill to amend the Constitution as well as such bills attaining a two-thirds majority in both Houses of Parliament in order to qualify to be put before the electorate for a vote in a referendum.

