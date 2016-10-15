Letter: Shame on you, Dr Mitchell

Letter: Shame on you, Dr Mitchell

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Caribbean News Now!

Dear Sir: Few days after delivering what was deemed the 2017 election budget, Dr Keith Mitchell in wrapping up the budget debate took an unfortunate swipe at Senator Nazim Burke. It was inconceivable that the holder of the office of prime minister would abuse the privilege of the house to attempt to make mockery of Senator/citizen Burke, due to his quest to be gainfully employed and earn a decent living.

