Letter: Shame on you, Dr Mitchell

Dear Sir: Few days after delivering what was deemed the 2017 election budget, Dr Keith Mitchell in wrapping up the budget debate took an unfortunate swipe at Senator Nazim Burke. It was inconceivable that the holder of the office of prime minister would abuse the privilege of the house to attempt to make mockery of Senator/citizen Burke, due to his quest to be gainfully employed and earn a decent living.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.