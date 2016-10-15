Letter: New leadership is needed in St Georges

Dear Sir: The victory of the NO vote on the 24th November 2016 like it or not was an embarrassing defeat for Prime Minister Keith Mitchell, the NNP, Francs Alexis and CRAC. This embarrassing miscalculation and poor judgement by the prime minister the highest political job on the island and his cabinet explains why Mitchell turned to the IMF as the economic life support system of his NNP administration after running up the nation's debt into the billions of dollars.

