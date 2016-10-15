Grenada government presents Ec$1.1 billion budget to ParliamentDec. 9, 2016, 11:38 PM Ast
ST. GEORGE'S, Grenada, Dec 9, CMC - Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell Friday presented an EC$1.1 billion budget to Parliament, reducing personal income tax, the payment of increments to public workers and outlining other relief measures for Grenadians. Mitchell told legislators that the budget with Recurrent Revenue estimated at EC$657.2 million, and Current Expenditure of $599.0 million" is consistent with our long term objectives of fiscal discipline and high, sustained, job rich and inclusive growth.
